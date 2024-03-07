Sarah Kroger’s “No Filter” has us excited for 2024 album

Kroger's latest single relates how uncertainties and questions are not the antithesis of belief, with a lilting melody and imaginative music video.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Sarah Kroger is back with the latest release from her upcoming 2024 album A New Reality: “No Filter.” The song is a reflection on faith life, with the singer understanding that the mysteries of faith naturally give way to questions from the faithful, but uncertainty and belief are not mutually exclusive.

The song opens up with Kroger expressing that she sometimes becomes frustrated when she is at prayer. She asks questions that may sound familiar to many of us, such as “Is it ok to feel you more in nature than inside church buildings?” These questions are not meant to challenge God, however, but to be honest with God about her feelings. Despite her uncertainties, she still presents herself to the Lord, singing: “I want to believe the truth, help my unbelief.”

While the song’s lilting melody captures most excellently the themes of uncertainty, the music video gives a unique perspective that places the viewer off balance. Beginning while lying on a couch, as though in a therapy session, she sings, “Sometimes when I pray I wonder if I’m talking to the ceiling,” with the camera angled down from the ceiling.

After the first verse, Sarah begins to walk forward, at which point the viewer realizes she was never lying down at all, but standing in a sideways room. As she walks toward the ceiling, the scenery changes to a lush jungle, where she finds a piano and completes the song.

In an explanation video, Kroger said:

“So this song, ‘No Filter,’ really is about going before the Lord just as you are, with any questions you might be carrying: your doubts, your fears, whatever it is that’s on your heart… My encouragement and my prayer for you today, as you listen to this song, that you would be able to go before God with no filters and bring him your heart.”

A New Reality is scheduled to be released on May 17, 2024. Learn more about this promising upcoming album at Sarah Kroger’s official website. Be sure to follow her on YouTube to keep up with all her latest releases.