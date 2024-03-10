Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 10 March |
Saint of the Day: St. John Ogilvie
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What happens when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday?

SAINT PATRICK

Nheyob-(CC BY-SA 4.0)-modified

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/10/24

Is there any way, liturgically speaking, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on a Sunday in the Catholic Church?
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

St. Patrick’s Day is regarded as a secular holiday by many different countries, especially those with large Irish communities.

With regard to the official Church calendar, the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day differs throughout the world.

For example, in most of the United States, St. Patrick’s Day is an “optional memorial,” meaning that it is not required to be celebrated liturgically and does not supersede the Lenten observance.

This means if St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, the liturgy of the Church does not mention the saint, and the Lenten Sunday readings are read.

However, in places where St. Patrick’s Day is a solemnity, it can replace the Sunday celebration.

In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is always celebrated in the liturgy, even if it falls on a Sunday.

These restrictions apply only to the official liturgy of the Church, and do not dictate the local customs or traditions of individuals or families.

You are free to celebrate St. Patrick every year on March 17, but whether you will find him celebrated at Mass liturgy depends on where you are located. Dispensation from the Lenten abstinence when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday is also up to the local bishop.

Saint Patricks Day Parade New York City
Read more:Can I eat meat if St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday?
Tags:
IrelandLiturgySaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.