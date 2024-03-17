Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Why we should all look to “fill the gap” daily

Cerith Gardiner - published on 03/17/24

A recent post on social media reminds us of this one thing that can help change the lives of others.
Amid the chaos of daily life, it’s easy to forget how little acts of kindness can go a very long way. However, recently the Good News Movement shared a post by Jonathan Torrens on Instagram explaining what happened to him when his father died when he was just eight years old, with a little reminder to all.

Torrens explained that a kind gesture he received from a group of hockey dads had a huge impact on him. As his post points out, it wasn’t a huge, dramatic gesture, but nonetheless, it was something that made his life a little easier.

In fact, the time taken to carry out this kind gesture would have only been a minute, but it’s often these smallest of gestures that mean the most and bring a little light to those experiencing darkness. As the post shows us, it is important to look for ways in which we can “fill the gap.”

