Why we should all look to “fill the gap” daily

Amid the chaos of daily life, it’s easy to forget how little acts of kindness can go a very long way. However, recently the Good News Movement shared a post by Jonathan Torrens on Instagram explaining what happened to him when his father died when he was just eight years old, with a little reminder to all.
Torrens explained that a kind gesture he received from a group of hockey dads had a huge impact on him. As his post points out, it wasn’t a huge, dramatic gesture, but nonetheless, it was something that made his life a little easier.