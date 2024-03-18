7 Places where you can see St. Joseph at work (Photos)

St. Joseph labored hard to provide for Jesus and Mary. Looking around, we can see him working still, building up the Kingdom and leading souls to God.

Explaining his deep devotion to St. Joseph, Pope Francis described him as “normal man and his holiness consists precisely in making himself a saint through the beautiful and ugly things he had to experience and face.”

Much of St. Joseph’s life was devoted to caring for his family. He kept Mary and Jesus safe and provided for their needs. It is in his role as a worker that many people turn to St. Joseph for help in the toils of everyday life.

If we look around, we can see signs of St. Joseph still hard at work. Just as he labored for the Holy Family, he still labors to build up the Kingdom of God and lead souls to Heaven. We see him present in beautiful places, like churches and schools, and in places of suffering. He was a builder in his earthly life, and St. Joseph remains a builder still in ways big and small.

