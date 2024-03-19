Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 19 March |
The Solemnity of Saint Joseph
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Artist draws 40 reasons to say “thank you,” shares on IG

Claire-s2c.jpg

Claire s2c

"Thank you for priests and religious!" by Claire S2C

Aleteia - published on 03/19/24

Claire Sallé de Chou is an illustrator and graphic designer who decided to share on Instagram an illustration of gratitude every day during Lent 2024.
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

“Thank you for the sun,” “Thank you for gentleness,” “Thank you for the faith,” “Thank you for differences”… Claire Sallé de Chou, a French artist who goes by Claire S2C, is publishing a different reason to say “Thank you” to God every day during Lent.

Because the cross of Good Friday heralds the joy of Easter morning, Claire is accompanying the journey to Easter with her sweet, colorful drawings, preparing for that joyful celebration.

Gratitude means recognizing God’s providential hand in all things. It means knowing how to welcome good moments, yes, but also being able to accept the more difficult ones. Putting ourselves into a thankful mentality means taking the focus off ourselves to open ourselves to others.

Gratitude unites our soul to our creator, and thus is a way of life that invites us to appreciate what we have, rather than lamenting what we lack.

How else can we conclude than by saying, “Thank you, Lord, for the talent you’ve given Claire!”

Here we share some of her illustrations with English translations:

Thank you for differences!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claire S2C (@claire_s2c)

Thank you for our children (without forgetting the ones who are in heaven or only in our heart)!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claire S2C (@claire_s2c)

Thank you for the arts! Beauty will save the world.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Claire S2C (@claire_s2c)

MARIETINA
Read more:Becoming unemployed made her discover her vocation as a Catholic illustrator
bloom spring crab apple tree seasons time beauty nature
Read more:Lent is also a time to make space for gratitude
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.