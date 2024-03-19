Students’ stunning act of kindness for their security guard

When they discovered their dorm guard hadn't seen his family in Nigeria for 11 years, these students stepped up.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

A group of kind-hearted students from Providence College — a Catholic and Dominican higher education institute in Rhode Island — have come together to help reunite their much-loved dorm guard with his family in Nigeria.

When the residents of Raymond Hall heard that their campus security guard James Mogaji, whom they affectionately call Unc, hadn’t been to see his family in Nigeria for 11 years, they felt compelled to club together to make sure he could pay them a long-awaited visit.

“We take care of our own and we firmly believe that James is one of our own,” shared freshman Brandon Reichert, as reported by ABC6.

The group of students set up a GoFundMe page in order to gather enough money to pay for the trip. Thanks to the contributions of students and friends, they quickly managed to reach their goal of $3,500 and were able to present Unc with the money for the trip, as you can see in this moving video shared on TikTok: