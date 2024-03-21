Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Enda of Arran
St. Enda: Ireland’s mysterious warrior-saint (Photo Gallery)

St. Enda: Ireland's Mysterious Warrior Saint

published on 03/21/24

One of Ireland’s most enigmatic saints is also one of its most important. Learn more about the mighty warrior who became a man of peace.
One of Ireland’s most important saints is little known outside of the Emerald Isle. Everyone knows about St. Patrick, and most have heard of Saints Brigit, Brendan, and Columba. But equally crucial in the history of Irish Catholicism was the mysterious warrior-saint, Enda of Aran.

He was born a prince sometime around 450 A.D. Enda grew up loving power and the sword, but by the time he died decades later, he had transformed his life, and with it, the lives of countless others whom he led to Christ.

View the PHOTO GALLERY below to learn the story of St. Enda: Ireland’s Mysterious Warrior-Saint.

