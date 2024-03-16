8 Extraordinary pilgrimage sites in Ireland (Photo Gallery)

If you are planning a visit to Ireland, you will surely want to visit at least some of these fascinating and deeply sacred places.

The Emerald Isle is known for its great beauty, but it is also home to an extraordinary collection of holy sites. These sacred places have drawn pilgrims for hundreds of years.

It is believed that Christianity came to Ireland around the year 400. While the faith was present on the island before St. Patrick’s arrival, there is no doubt that the spread of Christianity and intense religious devotion can be traced to his activities. It is no wonder then that some of the most revered places in Ireland are associated with the man known as the “Apostle of Ireland.”

Visitors to Ireland will discover that there are countless pilgrimage destinations. A dozen trips would not be enough to visit them all. We have selected 8 that stand out for their fascinating stories, rich history, or other outstanding attributes.

