Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 22 March |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Marian Górecki
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Filipino teenager is being considered for canonization

Niña Ruiz Abad

Domena publiczna | Wikipedia

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/22/24

13-year-old Niña Ruiz-Abad is now recognized as a "Servant of God." She was known for her deep love of the Eucharist during her short life.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!
Give today and your gift will double.
Support Aleteia's missionary work

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.

DONATE NOW

Born in Quezon City, Niña Ruiz-Abad was attracted to the Catholic faith at a young age, which was fostered by her mother’s devotion to Divine Mercy.

Niña eventually attended Holy Angels Montessori School in Quezon City, before moving with her mother to Sarrat.

According to Agenzia Fides, “She was described as having a strong devotion to the Eucharist and devoted her life to distributing rosaries, Bibles, prayer books, holy images and other religious items. An unwavering faith encouraged her, even though she was beginning to feel the effects of heart disease.”

She was “diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at the age of 10 and she lived three years of illness, always with joy and deep faith.”

Niña died on August 16, 1993, after suffering from cardiac arrest while attending school.

Cause for canonization

The local bishops approved a cause for canonization to be initiated in 2023 and submitted their proposal to the Vatican.

On March 16 the Vatican granted the “nihil obstat” (“nothing stands in the way”) for the local bishops to continue their investigation into her life.

The local bishops will now look more intensely into her life to determine if she lived with “heroic virtue.”

If the Vatican similarly finds that she lived heroically, she will be granted the title of “venerable.”

Until that time, she will be known as “Servant of God.”

POPE AUDIENCE
Read more:Filipino catechist now on the road to canonization
Tags:
PhilippinesSaintsTeens
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.