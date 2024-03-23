Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 23 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Turibius of Mogrovejo
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

4 Interesting Palm Sunday traditions from around the world

Palm Sunday procession in Malaga, Spain

BigKnell | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 03/23/24

To remember Jesus' arrival into Jerusalem, different countries mark the occasion in some unique ways.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!
Give today and your gift will double.
Support Aleteia's missionary work

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.

DONATE NOW

One of the joys of the Catholic religion is that the various feasts often inspire some very wonderful celebrations all over the Christian world. And this is just the case for Palm Sunday, which marks the first day of Holy Week.

If you take a look below, you can see some rather beautiful traditions adopted by countries far and wide, and you might even recognize some closer to home.

Jesus riding donkey on float Palm Sunday Spain
BigKnell | Shutterstock

Spain: Procession of the donkey

In some regions of Spain, particularly in Catalonia, a unique Palm Sunday tradition involves a procession with a float with a representation Jesus riding on a donkey, or alternatively, where an actual donkey carries a statue of Jesus. The ceremony symbolizes Jesus’ humble entry into Jerusalem.

Ethiopia: Hosanna celebrations

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians celebrate Hosanna, their version of Palm Sunday, with colorful processions, hymns, and prayers. It’s a joyous occasion where palm branches are waved and traditional clothes are worn to honor Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Tzeltal woman weaving palm (pechulej) for palm sunday in Chiapas
jcad | Shutterstock

Mexico: Palm weaving

In Mexico, particularly in villages and towns with indigenous populations, intricate palm weavings are created for Palm Sunday. These weavings often take the form of crosses, flowers, or other symbols and are used to decorate homes and churches.

Greece: Fish on the menu

Throughout Greece people will celebrate Christ’s triumphant entrance into Jerusalem by eating fish, even though it is Lent and the Greek Orthodox abstain from fish (along with other foods, like meat) during these 40 days. This tradition stems from ancient Greek times when the palms in the form of a cross that we know today were handed out in the shape of a fish, one of the earliest signs of Christianity.

femme-mer.jpg
Read more:Alternative Holy Week vacations for Catholics
Hosanna Sunday
Read more:5 Different names for Palm Sunday and their meaning
Tags:
Catholic LifestylePalm SundayTraditions
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

Gif-Anglais.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.