Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 26 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Castulus of Rome
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Contemplative prayer reminds us that we are children of God

Devout woman with eyes closed in prayer

Kenneth Sponsler | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/26/24

Whenever we open our hearts to God in contemplation, we remind ourselves that we are children of God, receiving the love of a merciful Father.

Donations made by March 27 will be matched!
Give today and your gift will double.
Support Aleteia's missionary work

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.

DONATE NOW

Sometimes it is easy to forget that we are children of a loving God. We go about our daily business failing to open our hearts to the love God wants to give to us.

This is why contemplative prayer is so important, as it brings us back into relationship with God.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church points this out in its section on prayer:

Contemplative prayer is the prayer of the child of God, of the forgiven sinner who agrees to welcome the love by which he is loved and who wants to respond to it by loving even more.

CCC 2712

The key to contemplative prayer is in receiving the love of God, as well as loving God in return.

Whenever we love God, it is always a response to his love for us:

But he knows that the love he is returning is poured out by the Spirit in his heart, for everything is grace from God. Contemplative prayer is the poor and humble surrender to the loving will of the Father in ever deeper union with his beloved Son.

CCC 2712

If we walk away from our time in contemplation loving God more, then we know it was a success.

Eucharistic Adoration
Read more:This is the simplest way to describe contemplative prayer
Kobieta stojąca w ławce w kościele
Read more:Is contemplative prayer easy or intense?
Tags:
BibleCCC PrayerPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

Gif-Anglais.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.