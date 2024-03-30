The easily forgotten truth about the Resurrection

Without the Resurrection, nothing else we believe really matters. Christ rising from the dead is the linchpin of our whole faith.

I’ll never forget celebrating Easter Sunday right before the tomb of Jesus, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, about a dozen years ago.

According to traditions dating back to the 4th century, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre contains the site where Jesus was crucified, at a place known as Calvary or Golgotha, and Jesus’s empty tomb, where he was buried and resurrected.

As you can imagine, celebrating Easter there was an unforgettable experience. One of my favorite parts was the homily given by a kindly Franciscan priest, Father Fergus, one of the caretakers of the sacred site. He helped me see the importance of Christ’s resurrection in a totally new way.

What happened at that church is the most important event in history, he said. When God died and rose again, he destroyed the power of death and made all things new.

He reminded us of the words of Scripture: “And if Christ has not been raised, then empty is our preaching; empty, too, your faith… and if Christ has not been raised, your faith is vain.” (1 Cor 15-17)

It’s easy to forget how important this is: Without the Resurrection, nothing else we believe really matters. Christ rising from the dead is the linchpin of our whole faith.

The first Easter turned the world upside down

Nowadays it seems as though Easter is all about bunny ears and spring flowers, making it easy to forget how shocking Christ’s resurrection is. It’s easy to overlook the absolutely wild and unimaginable nature of what we are celebrating.

In truth, Christ’s victory over sin and death shook the world, both this earthly world and the supernatural one we cannot see.

At the heart of the Christian message lies the amazing truth of the resurrection – that Jesus, who was crucified and buried, rose from the dead on the third day, fulfilling the Scriptures and conquering the power of sin and death.

This miraculous event not only reveals the divinity of Christ but also offers all of us the promise of his eternal life and salvation.

The Resurrection is a testament to God’s boundless love and mercy for humanity. Through Christ’s sacrificial death and glorious resurrection, we are offered forgiveness for our sins and the hope of new life in Him.

As Christians around the world celebrate with egg hunts and brunches, let’s not lose sight of Easter’s life-changing message of redemption and reconciliation, inviting us to turn away from darkness and embrace the light of Christ.

Our prayer, fasting, and almsgiving during Lent was an opportunity for spiritual preparation and renewal, bringing the “inner conversion of heart” to which this season calls us. As Easter approaches, it’s awe-inspiring to reflect on the transformative power of Christ’s resurrection and his promise of mercy.

The most important event in history

As we celebrate this Easter season, let’s hold closely in our hearts the victory won for us through Christ’s resurrection. Let’s rejoice in the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, and hope over despair.

Thanks to the Resurrection, we know that no matter what trials we may face in life, God’s love and mercy will be with us always.

As we gather with family and friends to celebrate Easter, let’s keep at the center of our festivities Christ’s resurrection and the hope it brings to the world, knowing that it’s the most important event in human history.

May we not forget how crucial the Resurrection is to our entire lives as Christians, but let our hearts be filled with renewed faith, joy, and gratitude for the gift of God’s love. May the light of Christ’s resurrection shine brightly in our hearts, now and always!