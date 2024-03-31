Pope celebrates Easter Sunday morning Mass (Photos)

The Gospel on this solemn day is sung in Latin and Greek.

In a St. Peter’s Square filled with almost 30,000 faithful who had come to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass on this March 31, 2024. Despite his respiratory issues and reduced mobility, he presided over most of the Mass, often standing.

Under cloudy skies, the Pope arrived in a wheelchair to the applause of the crowd. He did not take a popemobile tour through the crowd.

After the Gospel of the Resurrection, sung in Latin and then in Greek, there was a time of silent meditation. This is customary at Easter, as the Urbi et Orbi blessing, to be pronounced at midday from the central loggia of the Petrine Basilica, can be considered a homily.

As a sign of the universal importance of Easter Mass, the readings for the day were given in English and French, and the prayer intentions in Arabic, Spanish, Tamil, Portuguese, and Chinese.

The Holy Father then blessed the offerings brought by families from five continents, some dressed in the traditional garb of their countries.

The Eucharistic Prayer was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, and concelebrated by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Vice-Dean of the College, and Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, Major Penitentiary. Taking part in the celebration were 34 cardinals, 18 bishops and almost 300 priests.