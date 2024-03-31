Sr. Inah, the Brazilian religious who is 115 years old

At 115, Sr. Inah is probably the oldest nun in the world. There is one habit that the nun has adopted and has never abandoned: praying the Rosary every day.

“Youth is not a period of life, it is a state of mind (…) a matter of the will,” says a poem by Samuel Ullman, quoted often by General MacArthur. The poem is certainly not wrong, but it may have omitted one important ingredient: prayer. And Sr. Inah knows all about this secret of longevity. At 115 years old, this Brazilian sister is probably the oldest nun in the world. Her secret to rejuvenation? “I pray the Rosary every day for all the people around the world,” she explains to the reporter Nathália Queiroz of Aci Prensa.

Religious at 19

The Brazilian nun lives in Porto Alegre, in a retirement home next to the provincial house of the Teresian Sisters of Brazil, a community she joined when she was 19 years old, in 1927. Born in 1908, Inah was the second of seven siblings.