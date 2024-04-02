A melodious way to celebrate in the Easter Season

Just adding back what I gave up for Lent doesn’t seem like enough of an Easter celebration, so I have come up with a more resounding way to rejoice.

“No, love, we can’t today — it’s Lent! Ask me again when it’s Eastertime!” That was my response to questions like, “Mom, let’s buy a chocolate chip cookie!” “Mom, let’s get some ice cream!” “Mom, can we have dessert?” These pleas and many similar ones have filled the air for the last 40 days. Now that He is risen, we will enjoy some fun, “just because” treats in our house. But there are more ways to rejoice this Easter season than just enjoying dessert.

The Easter season lasts 50 days – even longer than Lent. Lent is such a good opportunity for spiritual growth, but I’ve always felt a little unsure of how to celebrate the Easter season. It definitely feels celebratory to add back into my day the things I had removed during Lent (hello second and third cups of tea!).

Just adding back what was normal before doesn’t seem like enough of a celebration, however. And eating extra sugar or special food and drink seems less than healthy or good for practicing habits of moderation and self-control.

Time to rejoice and sing

Here’s my compromise. I try to pick one small practice to add to my day during the Easter season that helps me rejoice. That might be adding 10 minutes of extra time sitting in the sun, investing in a nicer coffee or tea to savor in the mornings, or enjoying a longer shower than normal.

One suggestion I always come back to though is singing more. It is very hard to sing when you’re angry. I know I’m grumpy when I don’t want to or “can’t” sing. Forcing myself to sing can pull me right out of a funk into a better place. So, what better way to cultivate a spirit of Easter joy than by singing?

Resolving to “sing more” is too vague of a statement, though. I have made many resolutions that went undone because they were not specific enough. (One Lent I considered “eating more foods I dislike” as a penance, but realized that resolution, as stated, would never happen. I had to give it more parameters, such as how often during a day, or exactly what foods I would add.)

Songful suggestions

To make the resolution to sing more concrete, try resolving to sing a particular song every day, or singing at a particular time of the day. (Note: if singing out loud makes you feel self-conscious, the car or the shower are fine places to sing!)

Not all songs are equally uplifting and edifying though. I want my Easter season singing to help me grow spiritually, so I have to make sure the songs I choose truly help me rejoice and pray. Growing up we always sang the “Regina Coeli” before eating lunch. The “Regina Coeli” is a traditional Marian antiphon that is sung specifically during Easter. Or you might try singing your favorite hymn, praise and worship song, or a Psalm. Check out EveryPsalm — where every psalm or parts of each psalm have been set to music in a contemporary way.

Find a natural time in your day to sing or establish a time where you need a mood lift. The afternoon slump might be the perfect time — or as part of any regular prayer time you have. Whatever you do, rejoice! He is risen! Enjoy the season.