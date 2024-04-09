10 Perfect pairs of saintly names for twin baby boys

Take inspiration from these saintly men for your own newborn boys.

If you’re expecting twins, then you’ll have an even trickier task in terms of getting the perfect names. We’ve therefore created a list of saintly pairs along with reasons why they’re ideal choices for your little bundles. (Although the options are endless with the thousands of holy men in the Catholic Church.)

While some have great alliteration, others aren’t quite such an obvious match. However, whichever saintly pair you choose, may your boys grow up to embody the virtues and strengths of their namesakes, bringing light and joy to the world around them. Blessings to you and your family on this joyous journey!

Peter and Paul

These dynamic duo saints were pillars of the early Christian Church. Peter, known as “the Rock,” was the first Pope, while Paul, once a persecutor of Christians, became one of the greatest evangelists of all time. Your little Peters and Pauls will surely grow up to be strong leaders and defenders of the faith.

Francis and Dominic

St. Francis of Assisi was renowned for his simplicity, love for animals, and devotion to poverty. St. Dominic, on the other hand, founded the Dominican Order, known for its commitment to preaching and education. With these names, your boys can embody both humility and a thirst for knowledge.

Anthony and Benedict

St. Anthony of Padua is the patron saint of lost things and is renowned for his devotion to the poor. St. Benedict, the founder of the Benedictine Order, is known for his Rule which emphasizes prayer, work, and hospitality. (Of course, it is the papal name of he late Pope Benedict XVI who inspired in so many ways, too.) Naming your twins after these saints will remind them to always seek out the lost and to live lives of prayerful discipline.

Michael and Gabriel

These archangels play significant roles in Scripture. St. Michael is known as the defender against evil and protector of the Church, while St. Gabriel is the messenger who announced the births of John the Baptist and Jesus. With these names, your boys will have heavenly protection and a calling to be messengers of God’s love.

Vincent and Damien

St. Vincent de Paul dedicated his life to serving the poor and marginalized, while St. Damien of Molokai ministered to lepers in Hawaii, ultimately contracting and dying from leprosy himself. Naming your twins after these saints will inspire them to serve those in need with compassion and selflessness.

John Paul and Maximilian

St. John Paul II, the beloved pope known for his charisma and dedication to youth, paired with St. Maximilian Kolbe, who showed immense courage and selflessness by sacrificing his life for another in Auschwitz. These names embody bravery, compassion, and a deep commitment to serving others.

Oscar and Martin

St. Oscar Romero, the Archbishop of San Salvador who spoke out against social injustice and was martyred for his faith, along with St. Martin de Porres, a Dominican lay brother known for his humility and care for the poor and sick. These names symbolize a strong sense of justice, compassion, and solidarity with the marginalized.

Giuseppe and Pio

If you’re looking for some inspiration from the Mediterranean, then this is a great match. St. Giuseppe Moscati, a physician known for his devotion to his patients and his deep faith, paired with St. Padre Pio (the equivalent of Pius), a Franciscan friar renowned for his holiness and spiritual gifts. These names represent a blend of medical vocation and spiritual devotion, inspiring your boys to serve others with both skill and compassion.

John Henry and Pier Giorgio

Blessed John Henry Newman, an English theologian and cardinal known for his intellectual rigor and spiritual depth, along with Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, a young Italian layman known for his joy, love of the outdoors, and dedication to the poor. These names encourage a love for learning, a zest for life, and a commitment to living out the Gospel in everyday actions.

Karol and André

You could also get inspiration using Karol Wojtyła, the birth name of St. John Paul II, who demonstrated profound leadership and a deep spirituality, paired with St. André Bessette, a humble Canadian brother known for his devotion to St. Joseph and his healing ministry. These names inspire humility, faithfulness, and a reliance on God’s grace in all circumstances.