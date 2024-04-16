8 Quotes by Catholic authors that encourage marriage

These literary greats put their views on marriage to paper and came out with some inspiring results.

In recent years the number of couples choosing to say “I do” has seen an increase in various states across North America. Although the figures are a little skewed as some newlyweds had to delay their nuptials due to the pandemic, the news is still a positive reflection on how marriage is regaining importance in society today.

However, if anybody needs a little more inspiration to embrace the joys and challenges of holy matrimony with open hearts and steadfast devotion, then look to the thoughts shared by these Catholic authors, including past popes and priests, who so eloquently express the beauty and significance of marriage,

Marriage is a duel to the death which no man of honour should decline.” – G.K. Chesterton

“Marriage is an act of will that signifies and involves a mutual gift, which unites the spouses and binds them to their eventual souls, with whom they make up a sole family – a domestic church.” – St. John Paul II

The love of husband and wife is the force that welds society together.” – St. John Chrysostom

“Nearly all marriages, even happy ones, are mistakes in the sense that almost certainly (in a more perfect world, or even with a little more care in this very imperfect one) both partners might have found more suitable mates. But the real soulmate is the one you are actually married to.” – J.R.R. Tolkien

The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you do not necessarily require happiness.” – Fulton J. Sheen

“The purpose of marriage is to help married people sanctify themselves and others. For this reason, they receive a special grace in the sacrament which Jesus Christ instituted. Those who are called to the married state will, with the grace of God, find within their state everything they need to be holy, to identify themselves each day more with Jesus Christ, and to lead those with whom they live to God.” – St. Josemaría Escrivá

On your wedding day, you will receive many gifts – some very expensive ones also. But the most precious gift you will be receiving on that day is the gift of each other. Keep the joy of loving each other and share this joy.” – St. Mother Theresa

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” – André Maurois

In the words of these esteemed Catholic authors, we find wisdom, insight, and profound encouragement to embrace the sacred bond of marriage as a pathway to fulfillment, growth, and enduring joy. May their words inspire couples to nurture and cherish the gift of love, enriching their lives and the world around them with its radiant grace.