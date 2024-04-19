Florida bishops: Vote “no” on November abortion amendment

Amendment 4 would legalize full-term abortions, prohibit restrictions, and remove the requirement for parental consent for minors.

The Catholic bishops of Florida are voicing their opposition to the proposed “Amendment 4,” which would allow unrestricted access to abortion within the state. The amendment is scheduled to appear on the ballot during the November 2024 election.

In an April 9 letter, titled “Florida Bishops Oppose Extreme Abortion Amendment,” the bishops drew attention to the extent to which the amendment would legalize abortion in Florida. The amendment would legalize full-term abortions, meaning that the abortion could take place at any point during development, even after the child can feel pain. Furthermore, it would prohibit all restrictions to abortion before viability, which could allow for abortion right up until birth.

The bishops noted that this deregulation of abortion could jeopardize “common-sense state laws” that protect both patients and taxpayers. These include health and safety requirements at abortion clinics, the requirement of a physician to perform an abortion, informed consent policies, and limitations to taxpayer funding for abortions. They also pointed out that while it would still be required to inform parents if their minor daughter was seeking an abortion, it would not require a parent’s consent.

“We urge all Floridians of goodwill to stand against the legalization of late-term abortion and oppose the abortion amendment. In doing so, we will not only protect the weakest, most innocent, and defenseless of human life among us but also countless women throughout the state from the harms of abortion,” the bishops wrote.

They went on to reiterate the Catholic position that all life is sacred and that the dignity of the human person is “the foundation of a moral vision of society.” They expressed that it is never morally acceptable to end a life at any stage, before lamenting that 84,000 abortions were carried out in Florida in 2023.

The bishops concluded the letter with a prayer for the defeat of Amendment 4:

Ever-living God, you give life and desire a future for all your children. Take hold of our nation, state and community and awaken in every heart awe for the gift of life. Send your Spirit to strengthen us with wisdom and fortitude as we defend mothers and children in Florida from laws that disregard their health and safety.



Mary and Joseph trusted in you and welcomed Jesus into our broken world. God Almighty, we ask their intercession to protect the preborn and their mothers, and to guide all parents in raising their children. May they help us build a civilization of love by upholding the sacredness of life and accompanying pregnant women in need.



We ask this through Christ, our Lord. Amen.



Our Lady, Mother of the Family, pray for us! St. Joseph, Protector of the Unborn, pray for us!

Read the full letter here.