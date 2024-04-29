6 Go-to Bible verses for when you want to cry

These verses from Scripture are perfect for those moments when you feel your world is falling apart.

Life can leave us an emotional wreck at times. Sometimes we might cry at the smallest of things, or sometimes we might be in deep grief and it’s hard to keep those tears at bay.

Thankfully Scripture is full of comforting words to lean on during these moments, and here are just a few examples of how even in the most difficult of times, there is comfort to be had from our Heavenly Father.

The LORD is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed.” Psalm 34:18

This verse reminds us that God is always near, especially in moments of sadness and despair. Knowing that God is with us can bring comfort and solace during times of tears, reassuring us that we are not alone in our struggles.

Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

God’s promise of strength and support can be a source of courage and resilience when we’re feeling overwhelmed by tears. Trusting in God’s presence and assistance can empower us to face our challenges with hope and confidence.

Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

Jesus’ words in the Beatitudes assure us that our tears are not in vain and that God offers comfort to those who grieve. This verse reminds us that mourning is a natural part of life, but it also promises the comforting embrace of God’s love and compassion.

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and God of all encouragement, who encourages us in our every affliction, so that we may be able to encourage those who are in any affliction with the encouragement with which we ourselves are encouraged by God.” 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

This passage acknowledges God’s role as the source of comfort and encouragement in times of trouble. It reminds us that our tears can be transformed into opportunities to comfort and support others who are also experiencing sorrow, fostering a sense of solidarity and empathy.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give it to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.” John 14:27

Jesus’ promise of peace reassures us that we can find tranquility and calmness in the midst of tears and turmoil. This verse encourages us to trust in God’s peace, which surpasses worldly understanding, and to find solace in the presence of the Prince of Peace.

We know that all things work for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

This verse offers hope and reassurance that even in moments of tears and sorrow, God is at work for our ultimate good. It reminds us that our tears are not wasted but are part of God’s larger plan for our lives, leading us toward growth, healing, and redemption.