A riveting new ‘Kyrie’ from the pen of Floriani founder

Floriani teaches and composes new chants with the goal of sparking a revival of sacred Catholic music in churches around the world.

The esteemed group of teaching sacred singers Floriani recorded this exceptional chant in 2023. The work is an original piece from founding member Giorgio Navarini, and it is a part of a greater work, which is a Mass in honor of the Blessed Mother.

Floriani has added yet another worthy hymn to the Catholic songbook. There was no shortage of beautiful arrangements of the “Kyrie,” but Navarini’s rich quartet is still a welcome addition. Opening with a brilliant baritone chant, the choir splits to parts on the verse in tightly knit harmonies that open up into a tapestry of tonal color.

Composing and performing fine works of sacred music, an artform steeped in the Catholic tradition, is the primary focus of Floriani. The group is dedicated to sparking a revival in the sacred music style, which they believe can spur a “return to sacred liturgical tradition and greater reverence for Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.”

On the group’s website, they write:

“In our post-Christian society, many hearts that are not open to Truth are still open to Beauty. We seek to provide encounters with beautiful sacred music in order to draw hearts to God. We aim to infiltrate the culture on social media, our recordings, our podcast, and public performances. We believe in the power of Sacred Beauty to awaken a desire for Christ and his Church.”

In support of this mission, Floriani have included education in their mission, teaching singers the nuance of sacred chant through a podcast series. Their lessons are also available on YouTube, where their videos include the sheet music so that viewers can follow along during the lesson. The lessons are all available for free, with no less than 15 lessons currently available.

Start your lessons with Floriani today at their official YouTube channel.

Visit Floriani’s website to learn more about this exceptional group today.