Just in time for Eucharistic Revival, Jesus is on the big screen

'Jesus Thirsts' is a film our world needs, especially in this time of Eucharistic Revival. Put it on your calendar for June 4, 5, or 6!

When we think of stars who might appear on the silver screen, most of us would not expect to see Jesus on the short list. But that’s what’s heading our way with an exciting and beautiful new film, Jesus Thirsts, which is all about the life-changing power of the Holy Eucharist. We can’t think of anything better to watch during this year of Eucharistic Revival!

Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharistis a feature documentary from Executive Producer Deacon Steve Greco and producers James Wahlberg and Tim Moriarty. It invites viewers along on a global journey to understand the transformative power of the Eucharist.

Engaging in dialogue with notable Catholic figures, Jesus Thirsts explores the biblical origins of the Eucharist and shares personal stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed by the Blessed Sacrament.

You can watch the trailer here:

We can’t think of a more timely and needed topic for a nationwide film. The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the Real Presence of God with humanity, but only one-third of practicing U.S. Catholics believe in Jesus Christ in the Eucharist as more than a symbol.

“It’s not just a symbol; it is Jesus Himself,” said Tim Moriarty, the film’s director. “This film is crafted to ignite that realization in the hearts of those who see it.”

It’s time for a bigger, louder message about this most central truth of the Catholic faith.

“The Catholic Church is in crisis with a reported only one in four Catholics attending weekly Mass,” said Deacon Steve Greco, executive producer. “If the Eucharist is truly Jesus, then we must create an opportunity for education, invitation, and inspiration for the lost to turn back to God truly present in every tabernacle around the world.”

What does this kind of education, invitation, and inspiration look like? Well, a great place to start is with going to see Jesus Thirsts!

The all-star cast of characters includes Catholic experts like Dr. Scott Hahn; Curtis Martin of FOCUS Catholic; Fr. Robert Spitzer, S.J.; Sr. Briege McKenna, OSC; Bishop Andrew Cozzens; Eduardo Verástegui; the Sisters of Life; and many more voices speaking out with love for Our Lord in the Eucharist.

You can see a bit of Sr. Briege’s part in the film here:

The film’s exploration makes it unmistakably clear that the Eucharist is not merely a symbol, but is indeed Jesus Christ Himself — fervently desiring to quench our spiritual thirst with His boundless love.

“The Eucharist changed my life, and we want this movie to change lives,” said James Wahlberg, producer. “As a filmmaker, I have seen the power of storytelling that can change lives, and here we have the greatest love story of all time.”

He encouraged Catholics to bring friends and loved ones to see the film: “Maybe some of your loved ones are not ready to come back to Mass but will be open to seeing our film. I encourage faithful Catholics to be bold in witnessing and invite those who are near, and especially those who are far off, to come to the movies on June 4, 5, and 6.”

Wahlberg shared his dream that the film will inspire a huge surge of Eucharistic Adoration and prayer:

“I can’t imagine anything better than the movie theaters filled and then pastors and priests opening their churches for Eucharistic Adoration. This is an encounter with Jesus, who is seeking every human heart and is waiting for us on every altar around the world.”

The film will be screened in theaters nationwide on June 4, 5, and 6 (in Spanish) at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Two showtimes hopefully make the film more accessible for families, schools, and religious education, and the movie includes a special bonus feature: Our Lady of Guadalupe: Woman of the Eucharist, produced by the Knights of Columbus.

There are several resources available on the movie website that have been created in English and Spanish for parishes, dioceses, and ministries. Visit JesusThirstsFilm.com to download postcards, fliers, social media graphics, and videos to engage your community of faith.

Tickets and a list of participating theater locations will be available here. Join the conversation on social media at #JesusThirstsFilm on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Jesus Thirsts is a film our world desperately needs, especially in this time of Eucharistic Revival. Put it on your calendar for June 4, 5, or 6 and rejoice in the eternal love Jesus holds for each one of us!

~

This article is sponsored by Jesus Thirsts