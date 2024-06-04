Faith as “emuna”: The strength of what’s familiar

The Hebrew word for faith, emuna, means not just belief, but also something you can trust. If we take care of our comfort zone, it can become a source of strength for us.

We often hear the call to push boundaries and “step outside our comfort zones.” Indeed, the phrase itself is virtually a cliché. Exploring is surely an important component of growth, but the so-called “comfort zone” itself can be a good thing – if understood correctly. Building a safe haven takes dedication, and it’s in these walls that the foundation for a thriving spiritual life is laid.

Think of the comfort zone as a sturdy chair. It’s a place we know and trust, a place we can go to relax, rethink, and regroup. The Hebrew word for faith, emuna, means not just belief, but also something you can trust. A well-built chair is a great example of this concept. It’s reliable.

In a like manner, if we take care of our comfort zone, it can become a source of strength for us.

Just picture a life where everything is up in the air. When we’re uncomfortable, it can be hard to connect with God and our community. A comfort zone built on healthy routines, supportive relationships, and a strong faith provides a space to recharge and reflect. When we’re grounded in what’s familiar, on the other hand, we can better discern God’s call with a clearer mind and a more open heart – only then we can venture into the unknown.

This doesn’t mean you have to stay still. It’s true that growth can happen within the comfort zone. We can deepen already existing relationships, and strengthen the faith practices we already engage in. Just like a chair that can be customized with cushions or a fresh coat of paint, our comfort zone can evolve alongside us.

Consider the disciples. They spent years learning from Jesus, building a solid foundation of trust and understanding. This “comfort zone” helped them face the challenges and uncertainties that followed Jesus’ crucifixion. Their faith, built on a strong foundation, gave them the courage to spread his message.

So, the next time you feel like you need to push boundaries, remember the capital importance of a strong base. Embrace what you know, nurture your comfort zone, and use it as a springboard for exploration and growth. From this place of stability, we can truly step out with courage and confidence, ready to face the world with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.