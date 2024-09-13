March for Life appoints third leader in 50 years

“Leading the March for Life has been the honor and opportunity of a lifetime; one for which I will be forever grateful,” Mancini said in a statement. “There have been countless highlights during my time as President of March for Life, including the momentous overturn of Roe v. Wade. The heroes I have been able to work with along the way have made this all possible — from our amazing Board to our supporters to our wonderful staff to, last but definitely not least, the collective millions of Marchers I have walked with over the past 12 years. I’m convinced that building a culture of life through compassionate public witness to the inherent dignity of the unborn and their mothers is as critically important today as it was the tragic day abortion was first legalized in the United States – or at any time since. I am more than delighted to watch how the organization will continue to grow under Jennie Bradley Lichter’s leadership.”