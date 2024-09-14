For the first time in history, a Mass was celebrated at the foot of the monument marking the “Center of the World” (La Mitad del Mundo, in the original Spanish) on Saturday, September 7. Cardinal Pedro Barreto, president of the Episcopal Conference of the Amazon, presided at this landmark liturgy as part of the conclusion of the Theological Symposium in Quito, Ecuador. The event marks a spiritual and symbolic milestone for the region.
The monument, known as La Mitad del Mundo (literally “The Middle of the World,” not necessarily “the center”), is located in Pichincha, north of Quito, Ecuador. It was built by a French-Spanish geodesic mission in the 18th century and marks the point where the equator runs, dividing the northern and southern hemispheres.
The surrounding area, a tourist complex known as the “city in the middle of the world,” was the perfect setting for the procession of priests and bishops from Ecuador participating in the 53rd International Eucharistic Congress.
As read in the article published by ACIPrensa, Cardinal Barreto reflected on the deeper meaning of this place during his homily. “When we talk about the ‘half’ (“la mitad”) we normally refer to a division,” he noted. “But when we say ‘the center,’ it unites us, no matter where we are – north, south, east or west.”
He went on to say that this celebration of the Eucharist in the center of the world brings into focus the true meaning of unity. “It is Christ who is the center and foundation of unity, who binds us together as one Church on pilgrimage toward the Kingdom of God.”
ACIPrensa notes that the celebration took place under a blazing sun, and many participants sought shelter under hats and umbrellas. Despite the heat, the significance of the occasion shone brightly. Cardinal Barreto reminded the faithful that each Eucharist renews the Paschal Mystery of Jesus, the cornerstone of the Christian faith.
Referring to the theme of the Eucharistic Congress, “Fraternity for the Healing of the World,” Cardinal Barreto called on the Church to walk together in faith. In the face of today’s challenges, he urged the faithful to listen to God’s word, to nourish themselves with the body and blood of Christ, and to share their lives with others, especially the poor and marginalized.