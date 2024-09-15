How all of our abilities can be used for God’s glory

It can be tempting to think that God only wants our prayers, and that anything else we do with our life is not "holy."
In reality, God wants everything, so that our entire life is an offering to him.
This means that even our human abilities can be given to God.
Giving all to God
St. Francis de Sales explains that God created us to show forth his glory in his second meditation in the Introduction to the Devout Life:
God did not bring you into the world because He had any need of you, useless as you are; but solely that He might show forth His Goodness in you, giving you His Grace and Glory.
More specifically, St. Francis de Sales lists several abilities and how they can be used by God:
And to this end He gave you understanding that you might know Him, memory that you might think of Him, a will that you might love Him, imagination that you might realise His mercies, sight that you might behold the marvels of His works, speech that you might praise Him, and so on with all your other faculties.
This reflection is a good reminder for us to consider how our every action can be given to God.
Whether we work on an assembly line, take orders at a fast food restaurant, or sit at home for most of the day, all can be used as an instrument of God's love.