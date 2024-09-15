Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

How all of our abilities can be used for God’s glory

woman

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 09/15/24
Our understanding, memory, sight, speech and even our imagination can become instruments of God's love in the world, leading us closer to him.

It can be tempting to think that God only wants our prayers, and that anything else we do with our life is not "holy."

In reality, God wants everything, so that our entire life is an offering to him.

This means that even our human abilities can be given to God.

Giving all to God

St. Francis de Sales explains that God created us to show forth his glory in his second meditation in the Introduction to the Devout Life:

God did not bring you into the world because He had any need of you, useless as you are; but solely that He might show forth His Goodness in you, giving you His Grace and Glory.

More specifically, St. Francis de Sales lists several abilities and how they can be used by God:

And to this end He gave you understanding that you might know Him, memory that you might think of Him, a will that you might love Him, imagination that you might realise His mercies, sight that you might behold the marvels of His works, speech that you might praise Him, and so on with all your other faculties.

This reflection is a good reminder for us to consider how our every action can be given to God.

Whether we work on an assembly line, take orders at a fast food restaurant, or sit at home for most of the day, all can be used as an instrument of God's love.

Tags:
BibleSpiritual LifeSpirituality
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.