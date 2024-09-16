Catholics of Beirut are celebrating the upcoming return of the remains of Servant of God Cardinal Gregory Peter XV Agagianian, an important Catholic figure to the people of Lebanon. An early 20th-century Patriarch of Cilicia who was influential to Armenian Catholics, his remains have been housed in Rome since his death, 53 years ago. Now they are returning to Lebanon, to be interred within the Armenian Catholic Cathedral of St. Elias and St. Gregory the Illuminator.
The transfer of the mortal remains will be overseen by the current Patriarch of Cilicia, Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian. According to Vatican News, the transfer will begin at the Armenian Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentino in Rome, where the remains are currently housed.
From there, Patriarch Minassian will accompany the remains to Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport for a flight to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. Once in Beirut, the two patriarchs will head to Martyrs' Square, where Patriarch Minassian will preside over a ceremony to welcome the return of the relics of Servant of God Cardinal Gregory Peter XV Agagianian.
The ceremony will be attended by the First Lebanese Minister Najib Azmi Miqati and several religious, political, and social figures of Lebanon. It is hoped that the ceremony will be an opportunity for the Lebanese people to grow closer through national unity and interreligious dialogue. Afterward, a procession will carry the patriarch’s remains through the streets of Beirut to the Cathedral of Sts. Elias and Gregory the Illuminator, to be housed in a newly built tomb.
Cardinal Agagianian is remembered as an inspirational figure who was committed to building churches, schools, and orphanages. His contributions to Lebanon have left a legacy of faith and love that are still respected by a wide range of Lebanese communities. Cardinal Agagainian was considered a representation of the “new creature” that St. Paul speaks of in his letters, as Vatican News wrote on the significance of his life:
“Described as St. Paul's 'homo Dei,' Agagianian embodied the greatness of the priesthood and spoke of it with fascinating eloquence. He was a missionary animated by the charity of Christ, ready to sacrifice everything, even his own life, for the good of souls.”