10 Wonderful audiobooks to enjoy as a family

Remember back in the good old days when special family time consisted of sitting together around the fire listening to the village storyteller recite an epic poem? Or fast forward a bit to when storytelling was done in the living room sitting around the radio and listening to various programs together? I don’t remember those days. But I do have fond memories of listening to a storyteller read books aloud on the car during road trips, or the kitchen CD player during lunch. That's why I tried to introduce listening to audiobooks to my children as early as possible. I learned quickly that when kids are young, not every recording holds them spellbound. But, when we hit on one that did, oh what joy!