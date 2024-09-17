For a parent it must be particularly moving and rewarding to see your son devote his life to God and the Catholic Church. However, for the son, this pivotal moment in his life provides a wonderful opportunity to give his parents everything they need in one simple gesture: a blessing.
This can be seen in a post that was recently shared on Instagram by Catholic journalist sachinettiyil. In the short video we get to witness the very moving moment when a newly ordained priest imparts his first blessing to his parents, and it's hard for us not to shed a tear.
The new priest is already visibly moved as he heads towards his parents. The son approaches his mother and she takes the Maniturgium -- this is the cloth used by the bishop to anoint him during his ordination. The material will eventually be placed in his mother's hands when she is buried in recognition of her role in nurturing her child to respond to God's call.
As the mother takes the cloth she carefully wipes off the remaining oil -- a last maternal duty reminiscent of the days she used to clean up her son when he was growing up.
The parents -- amazingly keeping themselves composed -- kneel to receive their son's first blessing. And, finally, the priest embraces his father and sobs as they cherish this decisive moment in their family's life.
It's key moments like this that show not only the magnitude of such a beautiful occasion, but the important role a parent has in shaping their child's life, and preparing them to accept the path God lays out for them.