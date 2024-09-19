Pope congratulates Québec Archdiocese on 350 years

The Catholic Church in Québec is celebrating its 350th anniversary, for which the archdiocese has inaugurated 2024 as a Year of Jubilee. In December 2023, it opened the Holy Door in the Sacred Heart chapel of the Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica for pilgrims to walk through, and now the Canadian province is holding a two-day “Family Celebration.”
The archdiocese has promoted the anniversary as a year of “encounter.” According to The Catholic Register, this theme is meant to address the rise of secularism in Canada, and counter the “negative perception by many citizens of the Church’s historical heritage.”
The Archdiocese wrote:
“Within the Church, we hope to live a year that brings joy, gratitude, communion, courage and creativity. Of course, we need to embrace our vulnerability, which can open new doors. We want to continue the great work of transforming our diocesan Church: more missionary, more adjusted to today’s resources, more turned towards the needs of the world, more inclusive.”
The Holy See appointed Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, archbishop of Marseille, as its special envoy for the jubilee, in a nod to the historical ties between France and Québec. In honor of the 350-year milestone, Pope Francis sent a letter of congratulations to the archdiocese. He began by giving thanks to God before applauding the enduring faith of Canadian Catholics:
“That spiritual seed that was scattered, with divine supporting grace, was able to grow and bear abundant fruit. After that, there was never a lack of hard work, so that fruits of the Catholic faith emanated from that community," Pope Francis wrote. “Because of this, with the providential grace of God, the archdiocese has welcomed gradual growth, both artistic and spiritual, over the decades.”
The letter went on to instruct the faithful that they should entrust themselves to God, as well as forming stronger relationships with their bishops, priests, men and women religious, and laymen. The Pope wrote:
“Finally, we beseech the Almighty God that you may diligently fulfill the duty entrusted to you, so that all the participants of the anniversary may be enriched by abundant graces from the Lord.”
The Archdiocese of Québec will hold its “Family Celebration” from September 21 to 22. Visit the event’s official website to learn more.