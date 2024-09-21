4 Takeaways from Padre Pio’s daily routine to inspire us all

As Pio of Pietrelcina's feast day approaches, see how his everyday life can bring a little holiness into your own.

September 23 marks the feast day of Padre Pio, one of the most beloved saints of the 20th century. And one of the reasons he is particularly appreciated is that he lived a life that was remarkable in both its simplicity and its depth of devotion.

As a Capuchin friar and priest, his daily routine may not seem extraordinary at first glance, but it offers profound insights into how holiness can be cultivated in the midst of ordinary life.

Although we might associate saints with grand acts of faith, the humble friar's daily life was rooted in discipline, prayer, and service. And it is in this structured simplicity that Padre Pio can inspire anyone seeking to live with greater intention and purpose, even in the routine moments of everyday life.

1 Early morning: A day begun in prayer

Padre Pio’s day would often begin in the early hours of the morning, where he would spend time dedicated to prayer, particularly the recitation of the Divine Office -- a series of prayers recited by priests and religious daily. For him, this wasn’t simply a duty; it was the foundation of his entire day. He also spent time in private meditation, seeking to align his heart and mind with God’s will before the day’s activities began.

What can we take away from this? Prayer, as Padre Pio demonstrates, doesn’t have to be lengthy or dramatic to be transformative. It’s the regularity and intention made in carving out time for spiritual reflection that matters. Even a few moments of quiet each morning can set a peaceful and purposeful tone for the rest of the day.

2 The Eucharist: The center of his day

The Eucharist was central to Padre Pio’s daily routine. He celebrated Mass every day, and it became a focal point not just for him, but for the thousands of pilgrims who would come from all over the world to attend. His Masses could sometimes last for hours because he was so deeply immersed in the mystery of the Eucharist.

For many of us, attending daily Mass can be a challenge, but his devotion reminds us of the power and importance of being present and fully engaged in the moment. Whether it’s at Sunday or daily Mass, a visit to a Eucharistic chapel on the way home from work, or during a quiet time of reflection at home, making space for gratitude and reverence in our lives can anchor us amidst the distractions of the world.

3 Service to others: Confessions and counsel

As Padre Pio was such a popular confessor, he would spend much of his day listening to confessions. People would travel from far to seek his spiritual counsel leading him to spend hours in the confessional, often from morning until evening -- and it's hard to imagine how particularly draining this must have been on the friar.

However, his ability to listen deeply and offer guidance helped transform countless lives, but it also reflected his devotion to the service of others.

Only priests are called to sit in a confessional, of course, but there are many ways we can imitate Padre Pio’s example of service. Listening to those around us, offering support and kindness, and simply being available to others can be powerful acts of love. In our families, workplaces, and communities, we can seek to serve others in small, yet meaningful, ways. And we certainly want to take regular advantage of the Sacrament of Reconciliation to heal our own spiritual wounds.

4 Evening: Reflection and rest

After a day filled with Mass, confessions, and prayer, Padre Pio would end his day with more prayer and reflection. His nights were often interrupted by long periods of meditation or silent suffering, as he experienced physical and spiritual trials. Despite this, he maintained an inner peace and trust in God, even in times of great difficulty.

This aspect of his routine invites us to reflect on how we end our own days. Taking time for gratitude, for reflection on what went well or what we struggled with, and placing our worries in God’s hands before sleep can help us cultivate a sense of peace and trust.