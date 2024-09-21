Catholic U will host annual “faith and fandom” gathering

Can you name the 13 dwarves who travel with Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit? Ever argued with your friends over whether aliens could theoretically be baptized? Do you binge-watch episodes of Star Trek after saying the Rosary? If the answer to any of these questions is “yes” – or if you just identify as a sci-fi and fantasy geek in general – then you should seriously consider attending Doxacon this November.
Now in its 11th year, Doxacon is an interdenominational gather of Christians who love geek culture. This year the two-day event will be held at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and will feature moments of prayer and fellowship, along with panels on horror, fantasy, and sci-fi storytelling, tabletop gaming sessions, and keynote addresses that will delve into the theological significance of the popular novel Dune and the hit Marvel TV series Loki.
Fr. David Sabu, an Orthodox priest, co-founded Doxacon with the intent of creating a Comic-Con style event, but “from a Christian perspective, where Christians could actually come together, enjoy the fandom, but also reflect seriously about the intersection between their faith and storytelling.”
Faith, fun, and fandom
Having attended Doxacon last year, I was impressed with the welcoming atmosphere and sense of unity among the attendees of all ages and denominational backgrounds. Equally impressive were the events themselves – the presentations were fascinating and gave rise to probing discussions that continued over lunch. It isn’t often that you can get into a friendly back-and-forth over the moral implications of a roleplaying game, but at Doxacon that’s the norm.
In addition to the Dune and Loki talks, speakers will look at Gothic horror novels, the animated fantasy films of Hayao Miyazaki, the Star Wars and Ultraman franchises, and many other nerdy topics. The panels all aim to be fun, but also spiritually and intellectually fulfilling. After all, according to Doxicon website the “Doxa” in their name “is from ancient Greek δόξα, from δοκεῖν (‘dokein’), ‘to expect,’ ‘to seem,’ which later was used in spiritual context as ‘belief’ or ‘truth.’”
This year’s event will also offer a writing workshop with Deacon Nicholas Kota, author of Raven Son epic fantasy books. The gathering will also provide plenty of opportunity to meet and chat with fellow geeks at vendor and gaming tables, or over meals.
All events will be held at Caldwell Auditorium on the Catholic University campus, starting on Friday, November 1 at noon and running all day Saturday. For more info about this year’s Doxacon you can visit their website, where you can also register for the event.