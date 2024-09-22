3 Simple words to positively change your mindset

With the sunnier days making a speedy exit, and work piling up, it's understandable if you're feeling a little low. However, to stop things spiraling into a negative slump, there are a few words that you can repeat each day to give you an important boost from the moment you wake up.
Before you're feet hit the floor you can say to yourself today "I get to..." This can be a list of jobs you need to do, but changing the language from "have to," or "need to" automatically creates a sense of gratitude.
It is that reminder that every day is a privilege that others don't necessarily get to have. Imagine what it means to be able to say, "today, I get to take the kids on the school run."
While yes, getting the kiddies out of the house on time, and looking somewhat respectable, isn't always easy -- and of course you might sometimes you want to pull your hair out -- the very fact you have children is a gift not all are given.
Just think, you can even apply this to laundry! The mere fact of stating "I get to fold clean clothes" is a bit of a reminder that you have clothes, and they're clean.
That's not to say that there will be times you feel frustrated and no positive spin will help at that particular moment. However, if you make these three simple little words your morning mantra, it might help you appreciate the things that are not always easy to appreciate.
Furthermore, it's easy to share this positive linguistic turn of phrase with your kids. Perhaps they'll stop complaining that they "have to do their homework!" (We do appreciate this is a tall order, but it's definitely worth the try.)
Finally, at night before you go to bed, you can just add a little past tense to the phrase and consider everything you got to do in your day, and pray you get to do it again.