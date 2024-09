St. John the Baptist’s conception has a liturgical feast

Commemoration of Saints Zechariah and Elizabeth, parents of Saint John the Baptist, forerunner of the Lord. Elizabeth, welcoming into her house Mary, her relative, full of the Holy Spirit, greeted the Mother of the Lord blessed among women; Zachariah, priest, full of prophetic spirit, at the birth of his son, praised God the Redeemer and foretold the coming advent of Christ, who will come from above as the rising sun.