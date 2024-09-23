5 Breathtaking Catholic sites to visit in Indiana

If you find yourself visiting Indiana or call the Hoosier State home, don’t miss these beautiful and awe-inspiring Catholic places.

Indiana has an older Catholic history than many American states: Jesuit missionaries established the first Catholic parish all the way back in 1734, on land donated by the King of France (of all people), who ruled Indiana at the time.

Today the Catholic presence remains strong there, about one-fifth of the population. And of course, Indianapolis was home to the legendary Eucharistic Revival in the summer of 2024.

1 The Lourdes Grotto at the University of Notre Dame

As a Domer, I had to start with a place that is near and dear to my heart. The Grotto on campus is a replica of the one where Our Lady appeared to St. Bernadette in Lourdes, France.

This quiet and sacred spot is the beating heart of campus, a place of prayer at all hours of the day and night. One of my favorite things about being a student at Notre Dame was stopping by the Grotto at random times and knowing I would always, always see someone praying there.

While you’re on campus, don’t miss Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, a breathtakingly beautiful church, and take a few minutes to pray with the extraordinary collection of relics housed there. Then, during the school year, pay a visit to the Adoration Chapel in the Coleman-Morse Center, where students take it in shifts to adore Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament throughout the day.

2 The Shrine of Christ’s Passion, St. John

This incredibly unique sacred site allows visitors to deeply reflect on Jesus’ life and enter into the scenes of his final hours.

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is an interactive half-mile winding pathway that begins with the Last Supper and Garden of Gethsemane. Their website explains the journey:

When you step onto the Prayer Trail at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion it is as though you have been transported back 2000 years. The Shrine is a multimedia destination, located just 35 miles from Chicago and is set on 30 acres; it is the culmination of a 10-year project with a total cost of ten million dollars to create. 40 life-size bronze figures are artfully placed in dramatically landscaped gardens that look and feel like the Holy Land.

Catholics from all over the world visit the shrine, especially during Lent.

3 Monastery Immaculate Conception, Ferdinand, and St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad

Who knew that two of the largest Benedictine communities in the United States are in Indiana?

Monastery Immaculate Conception, which locals call “the Castle on the Hill,” is home to one of the largest communities of Benedictine women. Fifteen minutes away is St. Meinrad Archabbey, one of only two archabbeys in the United States and one of 11 in the world.

Both communities are open to visitors. Monastery Immaculate Conception invites visitors to join in Mass or Liturgy of the Hours and offers guided tours, sharing the following invitation on its website:

We invite you to come to spend time with us and visit the Monastery Immaculate Conception. The monastery dates back to 1867 and is within the National Register of Historic Places. The grounds include serene gardens, outdoor Stations of the Cross, a labyrinth, and three shrines. The grounds are open during the day from dawn to dusk.

St. Meinrad Archabbey also offers tours and walking trails, with shrines on the grounds. Their website includes these words of welcome:

Welcome to Saint Meinrad Archabbey! We'd love to have you visit us at our southern Indiana location. Join us any day for prayer or Mass in the Archabbey Church. If you have time, take a tour of our beautiful grounds and historic buildings. You might even want to sign up for one of the many retreats we host in our Archabbey Guest House and Retreat Center. However long your visit, we're glad to offer a warm welcome. It allows us to live out the words of St. Benedict, "All guests who present themselves are to be welcomed as Christ."

4 Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Much of this stunning cathedral was constructed in Europe, with the large sanctuary window and candlesticks featuring figures of the Apostles coming from France. The luminous stained-glass windows depicting the life of Mary are from the Royal Bavarian Art Institute in Germany, and the massive and life-like wood-carved Stations of the Cross are also from Germany. Also worth a visit is the stunning MacDougal Memorial Chapel next to the cathedral.

5 The Shrine of St. Mother Theodore Guerin, Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods

St. Mother Theodore Guérin immigrated to Indiana from France in 1840, and became known for her advancement of education, especially in Indiana and in eastern Illinois, founding numerous schools, and for her care of the orphaned, the sick, and the poor. You can visit a shrine and museum dedicated to her life:

St. Mother Theodore Guerin was a woman of courage, determination and compassion. Her trust in Providence – the protective care of God – helped her accomplish many things. Follow her journey from France to the backwoods of Indiana where she founded the Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary of the Woods College in 1840. As you travel along in this museum-like setting you’ll find original artifacts, including St. Mother Theodore’s writing desk, chaplet, prayer book, shoes and more. In the small chapel room located in the back of the shrine you can take a moment for prayer and reflection as you view St. Mother Theodore’s final resting place.

