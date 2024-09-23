Pope cancels audiences, has ‘mild flu-like conditions’

Vatican News reports this September 23:
The Holy See Press Office announced that all of Pope Francis’ audiences scheduled for September 23 have been canceled.
A statement said the Pope was suffering from a mild flu and chose to rest ahead of his upcoming visit abroad.
“Due to a mild flu-like condition and as a precautionary measure considering the upcoming visit, the papal audiences scheduled for today are canceled,” it read.
Pope Francis is due to undertake an Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium on September 26-29.
Just 10 days ago, the Pope returned from his 12-day trip across four countries of Asia and Oceania.
The trip to Belgium and Luxembourg will mark the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Louvain.