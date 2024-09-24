Bishops’ pro-life month statement calls on Catholics to vote

Jesus, you came that we might have life —

and have it in abundance. Together with the

Father and the Holy Spirit, you form us in our

mothers’ wombs and call us to love you for all

eternity. As your most precious gift of human

life is attacked, draw us ever closer to your Real

Presence in the Eucharist. Dispel the darkness of

the culture of death, for you are the light that

shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot

overcome it. By the power of your Eucharistic

Presence, help us to defend the life of every

human person at every stage. Transform our

hearts to protect and cherish all whose lives are

most vulnerable. For you are God, forever and

ever. Amen.