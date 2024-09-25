“When something is voluntary, it can be changed tomorrow,” she said. “What Big Tech has shown us in the 30 years of their development: They cannot be trusted. That is why over 30 states' attorneys general from both parties are engaged in a class action lawsuit against them in California for their knowing facilitation of harm to children. In the words of one congressional witness, ‘The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won't make the necessary changes because they put their astronomical profits before people.’"