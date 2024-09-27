Helping your child adjust to the school year (Video)

We are now about a month into the new school year. For some children, everything is going great! Other kids, however, the transition to school has been more challenging. This is especially true for young children who may be relatively new to school or who are moving from kindergarten to elementary school, for instance.
Is your son or daughter finding it hard to get homework done? Are they having difficulty making friends? Or maybe they don’t want to get out of bed in the morning due to their anxieties about what awaits them in the school day.
Having been a grade schoolteacher before I became a wife and mom, I know from firsthand experience just how anxious and unsettled some students can feel. The good news is that there are concrete steps we can take to help kids who are having difficulty adjusting.
Watch the video above to see four things that can help your child adjust to the school year. And please feel free to share your own experiences in the comment section below!