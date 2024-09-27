After spending the day in Luxembourg on September 26, Pope Francis is now in Belgium for the second leg of his trip, until September 29.

After an 8-hour visit to Luxembourg on September 26, 2024, Pope Francis landed at the Melsbroek airbase near the capital of Belgium, Brussels, at 19:09 p.m. the same day, where he will stay until September 29.

On Friday, his first full day in the country, he met with the political authorities and representatives, but also took a detour from his program to visit a retirement home. Later today, he will meet with university professors.

As soon as he landed on Thursday evening Pope Francis was welcomed by King Philippe of Belgium, one of the main architects behind the Pontiff’s visit, and his wife, Queen Mathilde. The prime minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo, was also present for this welcome ceremony which featured hymns, songs, and dances.

The following morning, the Pope met again with the king and prime minister, in a private setting, at the Palace of Laeken.

He then addressed his first speech in Belgium to the political authorities, civil society members, and diplomatic corps.

Straying from his prepared text, the Pope said the Church “should be ashamed and ask for forgiveness” for the “scourge” of sexual abuses on minors, a topic that is at the forefront in Belgium, after recent reports.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP

“It is our shame and humiliation,” the Pontiff said while affirming that the Church is “addressing firmly and decisively” this issue by “accompanying those who have been wounded” and “implementing a prevention program throughout the world.”

A surprise visit to a retirement home

Known for leaving aside his prepared texts, Pope Francis has now also left aside his official trip program twice on this visit.

In Luxembourg, he stopped in at a coffee shop after lunch, before meeting the local Catholic community, and drank an espresso.

This morning, after the meeting with the authorities, he made a surprise visit to the Saint-Joseph Home, which provides for elderly with economic difficulties. It is run by the Little Sisters of the Poor, according to Vatican News. He spent some time greeting the elderly, the nurses who work there, and the nuns.

The rest of the program in Belgium

In the afternoon, the Pope is scheduled to meet university professors of the Dutch-speaking Katholieke Universiteit Leuven at 4:30 p.m where he will give another speech. In 1968 the Catholic University of Leuven split into two independent entities, one French-speaking and the other Dutch-speaking.

On Saturday, September 28, the Pope will address a speech to the local bishops, priests, and Catholic community at the Koekelberg Basilica of the Sacred Heart at 10:00 a.m. He will then speak with university students from the French-speaking, Université de Catholique de Louvain, at 4:30 p.m, before meeting privately with the members of the Society of Jesus in Belgium at 6:15 p.m.

For his last day in Belgium, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass at the King Baudouin Stadium at 10:00 a.m. and then depart on a flight to Rome at 12:45 a.m.

He is scheduled to land in Rome at 2:55 p.m.