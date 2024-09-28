3 Catholic religious orders of sisters with very unusual apostolates

While the Catholic Church has thousands of different religious orders, a few stand out for their rather unusual work.

While the Catholic Church has thousands of different religious orders (and congregations, institutes, societies, and other groups), a few stand out for their rather unusual apostolates.

You might wonder: What is an apostolate? An apostolate is the specific mission by which a person or religious group serves and evangelizes the world. It refers to Christ's call to the disciples to continue his own mission: proclaiming the kingdom of God throughout the world.

When we talk about the “apostolate” of a religious group, we mean their missionary efforts, which can take many different forms.

Every religious community has its own apostolate, and most include some kind of teaching and service. But these orders stand out for doing things a little differently. It’s amazing to see the diverse ways that God is calling these groups to be his hands and feet in the world, according to the needs of their particular communities.

1 The Franciscan Congregation of Divine Mercy: Sisters on horseback

Many little girls dream of having a horse of their own, and many Catholic little girls dream about becoming a religious sister someday.

A religious community in Wisconsin is living out the dreams of little Catholic girls everywhere: These Franciscan sisters keep a barn full of horses and other animals!

At Merciful Heart of Jesus Farm, the sisters provide animal therapy, along with prayer, classes, and spiritual direction, to children and adults suffering trauma.

2 The Servants of the Children of the Light: Sisters working in Montessori education

In 1950, world-famous educator Dr. Maria Montessori wrote of her dream that someday a religious community would be established to carry out her work.

It only took 74 years, but at last her dream was realized earlier this year. The world’s first-ever religious community whose primary charism is Catholic Montessori Education was established in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Even the name of this community fulfills Maria Montessori’s wish, as they are called “Servants of the Children of Light.”

The community is brand new, established a little more than three years ago. At present, the community is a Public Association of the Christian Faithful, looking toward becoming a religious order. So far there are two members, Mother Chiara Thérèse and novice Sr. Lucia Rose.

3 The Community of St. Andrew: Sisters who are sometimes cloistered

We think of sisters as one of these two alternatives, either cloistered or in the world, not both. But one religious community breaks down the typical distinction between them with a very unusual mission.