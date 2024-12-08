These religious sisters bring hope to women on Death Row

The visits last two hours. Each time we go, we greet each other with great joy to see each other again, then we make 1 or 2 groups to read the Bible [usually an upcoming Gospel at Mass]. It is wonderful to share the Word of God. We all have something to contribute to this Lectio Divina.

Sometimes a priest celebrates Mass right there on Death Row and we share the Holy Eucharist. When we do not have Mass together, we usually end up singing some songs and saying some prayer intentions to entrust to each other in our mutual prayers. Then Deacon Ronnie says a prayer, gives us the Holy Eucharist, and blesses us with Holy Water.

What marks me deeply every time, in this final moment of the visits, is the fact that contemplative sisters and sisters condemned to death are all together; standing or kneeling; receiving the mercy and love, the body, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist; without distinction; none is better than the other. We are all sisters and Jesus is happy to enter into our hearts and to be in our midst. Communion is followed by a great silence before saying goodbye.