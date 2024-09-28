Why St. Raphael is associated with healing of body and soul

Every angel has a particular mission that he has received from God. St. Gabriel, for example, was given the privilege of announcing the Incarnation to the Blessed Virgin Mary.
St. Raphael the Archangel was also given a mission by God and it is revealed in the meaning of his name.
Meaning of Raphael
The Catholic Encyclopedia explains the name of this archangel: "(Raphael = 'God has healed')."
This makes sense, as his only direct appearance in the Bible is in a story about physical and spiritual healing.
In the Book of Tobit, St. Raphael reveals himself as a healer of mind, body and spirit. The first part of the biblical story narrates the life of Tobit, a righteous Jewish man who took upon himself the burial of the dead even when it was forbidden by his Assyrian captors. Tobit became blind after bird droppings fell into his eyes. The blindness lasted for several years and sent Tobit into a deep anguish, creating in him a desire to die.
At the same time there was a woman named Sarah who was tormented by a demon. She married seven times, but each time her bridegroom was killed by the demon on their wedding night, before the marriage could be consummated. She too was deeply depressed and wished for death.
Tobit sent his son, Tobias, to find a cure for his blindness. The young man was accompanied by a traveling companion, who was the Archangel Raphael in disguise, Eventually, Raphael and Tobias stopped at the home of Tobit's kinsmen -- the parents of Sarah. Tobias and Sarah fell in love, and on their wedding night Tobias' pledge of chaste love, stirred by Raphael's angelic power, defeated the demon.
Returning home with his bride, Tobias caught a fish at Raphael's direction. At home, Tobias laid the fish's liver on Tobit's eyes and his blindness was healed. At the marriage feast of Tobias and Sarah, the family turned to thank Raphael, who only then revealed himself as an archangel.
His angelic mission on earth is to heal, which is very important for those suffering in any way.
He is still invoked by many for physical and spiritual healing.