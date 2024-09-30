Need a bit more courage? October’s saint is for you

She may write effusively of flowers, but this great saint is no shrinking violet. Her humility was an act of courage. She had been a strong-willed and stubborn little girl and she was fiercely intelligent, choosing to spend free afternoons as a child deeply contemplating God, life, and eternity. When touring Italy as a young teenager, Thérèse and her sister snuck away from a tour group into the ruins of the Coliseum to pray where the early Christian martyrs had lost their lives. Later that trip, she was present at a papal audience with Pope Leo XIII and although all there had been forbidden to speak, Thérèse ran to the feet of the Pope and begged him to let her enter Carmel at the age of 15, to which the Pope replied, “You will enter if God wills it.” God did will it, and the saint continued following that will like a lodestar on the rest of her brief, but bright, life’s journey.