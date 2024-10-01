After Hurricane Helene wrought destruction across a wide swath of the Eastern United States, Catholic Charities is launching a relief effort to bring aid to its victims. The official domestic relief agency of the Catholic Church in the US has opened a donation page, for which all funds will go towards those who are displaced or suffering as a result of the storm.
CNN placed the death toll from Hurricane Helene at 119 as of Monday afternoon, but this number is expected to rise in the coming days as rescue workers sift through destroyed homes and businesses. There are still hundreds missing, although it is still unclear as to how many of these have died or simply lack access to communications.
Hopes are high that many of the missing are in the latter camp, as an estimated 2 million people are still without power and may not have access to a phone.
In an appeal for donations, President and CEO of Catholic Charities USA Kerry Alys Robinson commented on the storm:
“Hurricane Helene is one of the most dangerous storms to hit the United States in years, and we won’t know the full extent of the damage for some time. As always, the staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities agencies are springing into action to bring comfort and hope to their neighbors in need. Please join us in providing critical support to the immediate and long-term relief efforts.”
Catholic Charities USA has teamed with agencies all around the nation in order to more rapidly mobilize to provide relief for those affected by natural disasters. The organization responds to an estimated 60 such crises each year, helping out in all sorts of scenarios from hurricanes and tornadoes to floods and fires. Organizers make it clear on their official website that Catholic Charities may only conduct its important work in thanks to the generous donations of thousands of concerned donors.
Now, Catholic Charities is urging all those who can donate to join them in their efforts to bring aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Interested parties can make donations at Catholic Charities USA, where 100% of the donations will go towards assisting those caught in this catastrophic storm.