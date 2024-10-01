John Paul II’s contrasting visits to Luxembourg and Belgium

Pope Francis is only the second pope to visit Belgium and Luxembourg (from September 26 to 29, 2024), after John Paul II. The Polish pontiff only went to the Grand Duchy once, in 1985, but he visited Belgium twice, in 1985 and 1995. The first trip, a true tour of the country in all its depths, was a popular success. However, the second — limited to Brussels — took place in a climate of relative indifference, reflecting the rapid secularization of the country in the space of a decade.