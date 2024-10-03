How the Catholic Church came to have a voice at the UN

Over the past 60 years, the Holy See has been represented at the UN by six representatives of the pope, known as a “permanent observer.” The first was Msgr. Alberto Giovannetti, a Church historian who had written in defense of Pope Pius XII in regards to his wartime actions. Giovannetti’s first big “job” in Turtle Bay was to coordinate the New York visit of Pope Paul VI and his address to the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1965.