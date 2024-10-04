Catholic University granted $31 million for nuclear cleanup

There is an abundance of fine offerings at The Catholic University of America, the national university of the Catholic Church in the US and the only higher education institution founded by the US bishops. It is well known for its high quality programs in the fields of law, music, nursing, engineering, and architecture, but what some may not be familiar with is its work cleaning nuclear waste, as part of its Vitreous State Laboratory (VSL).
Vitreous State Laboratory
Founded in 1968, CUA’s VSL has worked to assist in the cleanup of nuclear waste by means of researching safer and cheaper methods of vitrification: the process of converting nuclear waste into glass for safer storage. The conversion prevents dangerous radiation from leaking into the environment.
Since 1966, CUA has been assisting the cleanup effort in Hanford, Washington, a 26-square-mile site where nine plutonium reactors have been decommissioned since the late 1980s. Considered one of the largest cleanup efforts in the world, the reactors of Hanford were known for supplying the Manhattan Project with plutonium. While active, however, they were also known for dumping radioactive waste in the Columbia River, which consequently contaminated the groundwater.
$31 million grant
Now, CUA has received a $31 million grant to continue its work in Hanford over the next four years, in a contract with the US Department of Energy. According to CUA, the money will go towards the largest nuclear waste vitrification facility in the world. Its goal will be to convert 56 million gallons of radioactive waste currently stored in 177 aging underground tanks at the site into glass.
The process requires the melting of the waste using glass-forming chemicals in two large melters operating at 2,100°F. Once converted to glass, it is poured into stainless steel containers until the radiation levels are safe enough for disposal.
Ian Pegg, VSL director and professor of physics at CUA, proudly commented on the grant:
“This contract is a real vote of confidence in what we have done in the past and our capabilities going forward,” said Pegg. “It’s a recognition of the expertise, experience, and unique facilities of the VSL.”
The construction of the facilities is expected to be complete by 2030, with tests of the system expected to begin by 2032.