Nun shares the secret to finding the perfect job

It's not very often you see a nun give career advice. However, a recent video on TikTok saw a contemplative nun give some pretty solid advice.
The TikTok account "I love my job" has been created with the mission to "help people love what they do" in the workplace. As well as offering tips, there are a number of interviews in which people in the streets explain their various search tips, and whether they love their job.
Interestingly, the most popular video that has notched up an impressive number of views is a delightful interview with Mother Seraphim, who entered her contemplative order in Australia.
As she explains, her vocation sees her now living in France, praying for people -- including those who are suffering -- and for peace in the world. And she seems to really love her job. As she quite rightly states, with a huge mile, her "job is out of this world!"
Her principal reason for loving her job of 30 years is that she can "bring others to Christ and God. Through our smile, through our personality, and through our prayers especially."
The nun goes on to explain that she heard her calling at the tender age of six. And despite maybe not having a broad experience on the more normal job market, she was able to give some excellent top tips for those wanting to find a job they love.
Three golden rules
Quite simply it comes down to being honest, and to follow our instincts. She also suggested Christians should "follow the inspiration they are given," before quickly adding, "that's actually for most people, for everybody."
She also gave some consoling advice if the job you had in mind doesn't work out. As she says, "there's always another avenue," reminding us, "God always opens another door or another window."
And then she gives a final inspiring tip that's definitely worth seeing that we'll leave you discover in the video below: