Pope: Be open to life, to what God may send you

Based on the readings from the liturgy of October 6, Pope Francis noted how Jesus emphasized the value of love between a man and a woman, and the "demands of love."
He reminded the Pharisees that "woman and man were willed by the Creator as equal in dignity and complementary in diversity. In this way they would be each the other’s helper, companion, but they would also be mutually stimulating and a challenge to grow (cf. Gen 2:20-23).
For this, their mutual gift has to be "full," without half measures, and be the beginning of a new life ... "destined to last not 'as long as everything goes well' but forever, accepting each other and living united as 'one flesh.'"
The Pope went on to reflect on the Lord's words:
Of course, this is not easy, this requires fidelity, even in difficulties, it requires respect, honesty, simplicity (cf. Mk 10:15). It requires being open to confrontation, sometimes even to argument, when it is necessary, but also to be always ready to forgive and to be reconciled to the other.
And I tell you: husband and wife, fight as much as you like, provided you always make peace, before the day is over! Do you know why? Because the cold war that comes the next day is dangerous. “And tell me, father, how should we make peace?” – “A gentle caress, like this, is enough,” but never end your day without making peace.
Let us not forget, also, that for spouses it is essential to be open to the gift of life, to the gift of children, that are the most beautiful fruit of love, the greatest blessing from God, a source of joy and hope for every home and all of society. Have children!
Yesterday, I received a great consolation. It was the day of the Gendarmerie Corps, and a gendarme came with his eight children! It was beautiful to see him. Please, be open to life, to what God may send you.
Dear brothers and sisters, love is demanding, yes, but it is beautiful, and the more we allow ourselves to be drawn into it, the more we discover true happiness in it.
As he often does, Pope Francis suggested some questions to use as a mini-examen on the theme of the week's readings:
How is my love?
Is it faithful?
Is it generous?
Is it creative?
How are our families?
Are they open to life, to the gift of children?
The Holy Father concluded with a prayer, referencing the traditional supplication made today in Pompeii:
May the Virgin Mary help Christian spouses. Let us turn to her in spiritual union with the faithful gathered at the Shrine of Pompeii for the traditional Supplication to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary.