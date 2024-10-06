Princess Kate’s touching meeting with young cancer sufferer

Just under a month ago, the Princess of Wales shared a moving family video where she announced that she'd completed her chemotherapy. At the end of the video she had a message: "to all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand."
And this seems to be the case at a recent investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle where the princess met Liz Hatton, 16, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Prince William had heard of the plight of the teenager through his patronage of London Air Ambulance Charity. Doctors have given her up to three years to live, after discovering a desmoplastic small round cell tumor in January.
Girl with a bucket list
In the time Liz has left, she has drawn up a photography bucket list that she wants to try and fulfill in order "to create a lifetime of memories." As Liz and Catherine both have a passion for photography, the royals made sure they could help the youngster achieve part of her dream by getting her to take snaps at the ceremony.
Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared how they were inspired by the adolescent, sharing on X:
A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."
During her time at Windsor castle, Liz and her family got to meet the royals and share her story with them. And, most importantly, she was able to chat to keen photographer, Catherine, about her day taking snaps at Windsor Castle.
A wonderful encounter
For Liz, her passion for taking photographs has given her something to focus on while she tries to manage her illness. Yet meeting the royal couple proved a wonderful moment in her journey, with her talking about the experience with The Today Programme on the BBC:
The young photographer's experience at Windsor Castle shows just how important a bit of compassion can be for those suffering from cancer, or any illness. Hopefully, the princess can continue to draw on her own experience to help those in need.